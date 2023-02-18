Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik has warned Babar Azam to start learning fast as if he keeps making the same mistakes over and over again, he should “leave the captaincy”.

Azam’s role as skipper has been a hot topic as of late, especially after Pakistan’s dismal home season, where they failed to beat England and New Zealand.

England whitewashed them 3-0 in their Test series, while both Tests against New Zealand ended as a draw. As for the three-match ODI series that followed against the Black Caps, the men in green lost that 2-1.

Following the home season, rumours started going around that Azam could be replaced as captain in one or more formats. However, no official decision has been made regarding this.

Nonetheless, Malik has called on the 28-year-old to start improving his leadership skills or step aside and let someone else take over.

“Senior players play a big role in pressure situations like these. If the captain is getting confused or taking the wrong decision at that time, the senior player can guide [them],” the former Pakistan captain said on 24 News as quoted by NDTV.

“That’s why I always say that a senior player should always guide a fast bowler [especially in situations like these]. If you are still not able to lead the team after so many years of cricket, you should leave the captaincy. If you [are] making the same mistakes again and again, you should leave the captaincy. Lots of players have left [the] captaincy.”

Azam is currently leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 68 runs in the team’s two-run win over his former side – the Karachi Kings.

The Zalmi took on the Multan Sultans on Friday, in which Azam scored nine runs.

After suffering a 56-run loss to the Sultans, the Zalmi will go up against the Quetta Gladiators on February 20.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

