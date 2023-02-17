Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitting middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed picked Haris Rauf instead of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the team’s main strike bowler, which may come to a surprise for some.

Rauf took over as the team’s pace spearhead while Afridi was out of action with a knee injury.

However, generally speaking, it has always been Afridi who has led the fast bowling line-up in all three formats.

In the time the 22-year-old has been sidelined, however, Iftikhar thinks that Rauf has taken over.

“Haris is our main strike bowler,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Afridi is currently captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same side Rauf is playing for.

As for Iftikhar, he is representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Shai Hope

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

