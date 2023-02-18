Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that in order to successfully bat well against Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, batsmen need to “play straight and within the ‘V'”.

Afridi has a reputation of taking early wickets and bamboozling batsmen with his pace, swing and extra bounce due to his height.

This has enabled him to establish himself as one of the elite fast bowlers in all three formats.

“So with him, [the] strategy should be to play straight and within the ‘V’,” Tendulkar told PTI as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi made his comeback in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars, after being ruled out for months with a knee injury.

The injury forced him to miss Pakistan’s entire home season, during which they faced England and New Zealand.

In the Qalandars’ opening match against the Multan Sultans, he finished with figures of 1-27 off his four overs.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Karachi Kings on February 19.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Shai Hope

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

