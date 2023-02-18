Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has accused former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq of sacrificing Fakhar Zaman in order to let Mohammad Rizwan open the batting in T20Is.

Since being given the chance to open, Rizwan has become one of the most consistent run-scorers in the format and has played numerous match-winning knocks.

Despite this, Amir feels that Zaman should have never been removed as an opener, especially considering that it resulted in him being in and out of the team.

“All of this started when Misbah (Misbah-ul-Haq) became the head coach and he made (Mohammad) Rizwan open and sacrificed Fakhar (Zaman), who was Pakistan’s opener in T20 cricket at that time,” he said on 24 News HD as quoted by NDTV.

“Good players can perform anywhere. In order to save your place in the team, you said you can’t bat at number 5, and because of that Fakhar was sacrificed.”

Amir is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans. As for Zaman, he is part of the Lahore Qalandars.

