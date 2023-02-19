Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has given his thumbs up to power-hitter Mohammad Haris, praising the aggression he has shown when batting.

Haris has been earmarked as a rising star due to his explosiveness when at the crease and the fact that he is just 21 years old.

He got given the chance to play for Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup and made the most of it as he unveiled a jaw-dropping array of shots that won him a ton of accolades and new fans.

During the tournament, he smashed 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Currently, he is playing alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He began by making 10 runs in the two-run win over the Karachi Kings before thumping 40 runs off 23 balls, which included a boundary and four sixes, in the 56-run loss to the Multan Sultans.

“Haris showed aggression, good to see him play,” Azam, who captains the Zalmi, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Pakistan skipper started his PSL 8 campaign with 68 runs against the Kings, but only mustered nine runs in the defeat to the Sultans.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on February 20.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

