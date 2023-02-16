Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has criticised fans who chanted “parchi, parchi” at power-hitter Khushdil Shah.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s T20 series against England last year when Khushdil was dismissed in the seventh match.

It should be noted that the term “parchi” is used to describe players who have been selected based on their connections rather than their performances.

Posting the video in his Twitter message, Imam said supporters shouldn’t behave in this way as it can affect a player’s mental health.

“I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan,” the 27-year-old said.

Khushdil is now playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Imam wasn’t selected by any team.

The Sultans lost their opening match to the Lahore Qalandars by one run before bouncing back to crush the Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

Their next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 17.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

