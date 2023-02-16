Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said Naseem Shah would have probably not made his international debut had fellow pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi not gotten injured.

Salman noted that as the team’s pace spearhead, Afridi would have “played every game” and continuously been picked ahead of Naseem.

However, when the 22-year-old got injured, it opened the door for Naseem to come in and play international cricket.

It’s fair to say that the 20-year-old has grabbed his chance as he has become a regular face in the side in all three formats after a string of strong performances.

“If he didn’t get injured, he would’ve played every game, and Naseem might’ve not made his debut,” Salman told Paktv.tv as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi is currently captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Naseem is representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He hasn’t felt this good in ages, Ramiz Raja says big-time Pakistan performer is back with a bang

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 202 ( 10.76 % ) Karachi Kings 248 ( 13.21 % ) Lahore Qalandars 593 ( 31.58 % ) Multan Sultans 200 ( 10.65 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 422 ( 22.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 213 ( 11.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...