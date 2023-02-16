Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has urged the team management and selectors to keep a close eye on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he has the ability to play in the next five World Cups.

Afridi’s workload has been brought up time and time again, especially after he suffered back-to-back knee injuries last year that kept him out of action for months.

Having missed the entire home season, the 22-year-old made his highly-anticipated comeback in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars.

However, with the international cricket schedule already so packed, Salman said Afridi needs to be given adequate time to rest so that he can keep operating at his highest level.

“Shaheen is not a one World Cup player. He can play the next five, if he stays fit,” he told Paktv.tv as quoted by NDTV.

In his first game of PSL 8, where the Qalandars beat the Multan Sultans by one run, Afridi took one wicket and conceded 27 runs off his four overs.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Karachi Kings on February 19.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

