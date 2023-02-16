Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi told him that he “hasn’t felt this good in ages”.

The 22-year-old made his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after being sidelined for months with a knee injury he suffered in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The injury caused him to miss Pakistan’s entire home season, where they faced England and New Zealand.

He returned to captain the Lahore Qalandars in their first game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which they beat the Multan Sultans by one run.

Afridi had a solid outing in that match as he finished with figures of 1-27 off his four overs.

“He said that he hasn’t felt this good in ages,” Ramiz told Dawn News as quoted by NDTV.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Karachi Kings on February 19.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

