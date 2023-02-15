Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said it’s time for the power-hitting duo of Sharjeel Khan and Azam Khan to be given an opportunity to play international cricket again.

Sharjeel, who generally opens the batting, last represented the men in green in August 2021.

As for Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, he usually plays in the middle order. He last played international cricket in July 2021.

With both players possessing plenty of power and having showcased what kind of damage they can inflict at the domestic level, Ajmal has called on the national selectors to recall them to the Pakistan team.

“Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan can be given chances,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Sharjeel and Azam will have an opportunity to impress the selectors in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are playing for the Karachi Kings and Islamabad United respectively.

It should be noted that Ajmal is Islamabad United’s assistant coach.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

