Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram said India superstar Virat Kohli is like an alien as his batting is otherworldly.

He added that the former India captain one of the best of the modern greats as he has accomplished virtually everything a cricketer dreams of.

Kohli is currently playing in the four-Test series against Australia, where he scored 12 runs in the first Test in Nagpur, which India won by an innings and 132 runs.

“Aliens do walk among us, he’s one of the best I’ve seen among the modern greats,” Wasim told A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Wasim is now with the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the team’s president.

The Kings lost their first match against the Peshawar Zalmi by two runs and played Islamabad United on Thursday.

Their next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators on February 18.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

