Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said the national team should play “unfit, fat players” rather than those who perform one time and then fail in the next 10 matches.

The men in green have handed opportunities to multiple players, particularly numerous middle order batsmen, as of late. However, many of them have come into the side before being axed in quick time as they failed to live up to expectations.

Ajmal noted that Pakistan should consider picking players who are performing well, but may not be the fittest of the lot as they will still do well when it’s time for them to shine.

“These guys play well in one match and then fail in 10. It’s better if you play unfit, fat players instead,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Ajmal is currently with the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the team’s assistant coach.

Islamabad United started their campaign against the Karachi Kings on Thursday.

Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 19.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

