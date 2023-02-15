Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam is on another planet when it comes to his “elegance and shot selection”.

Azam is one of the elite batsmen in the game in all three formats and has cemented his reputation through consistent big scores and match-winning performances.

His classy style of batting also makes him one of the must-watch players. Akhtar agrees with this, but went even further by saying that the 28-year-old’s class “is far better than anyone else in this world”.

“The class of Babar is far better than anyone else in this world because of his elegance and shot selection,” the Rawalpindi Express, who still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph), said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is now playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Peshawar Zalmi.

He was traded to the team from the Karachi Kings for Pakistan power-hitters Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi won their first match against the Karachi Kings on Tuesday by two runs.

Azam played an instrumental role in that victory, scoring 68 off 46 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

