Former India batsman Aakash Chopra said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is more important than captain Babar Azam in the powerplay in T20Is.

The duo have formed a formidable opening partnership in the shortest format as both of them score runs regularly and have led the men in green to victory on multiple occasions.

While has has no doubt about who is the more skillful batsman, Chopra insisted that Rizwan is more crucial overall.

“While there’s no argument about who’s more skillful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it’s the latter who’s more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP (powerplay) overs,” he said on Twitter.

Azam and Rizwan are now taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are captaining the Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

