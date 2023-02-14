Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz said he is ready to show Pakistan captain Babar Azam “what I’m made of” during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab will be playing alongside Azam, who will captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament.

Knowing that he has a golden opportunity to impress the national team captain and selectors, the 37-year-old is determined to be a wicket-taking machine throughout PSL 8.

“I can show him what I’m made of,” Wahab, who last represented Pakistan in December 2020, told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab recently played for the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and took 13 wickets in seven matches, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

As for Azam, he will be coming into PSL 8 in good form as well as he made 226 runs in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He then made 149 runs in the three-match ODI series that followed, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

The Zalmi will begin their PSL 8 campaign with a clash against the Karachi Kings on February 14.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

