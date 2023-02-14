Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes India batsman Suryakumar Yadav is such a brilliant attacking batsman that he will leave Babar Azam in the dust.

It’s not just the Pakistan captain, though, that will be outdone by Yadav. Kaneria believes that he will also surpass India batting superstar Virat Kohli.

In 2022, the 32-year-old scored 1,164 runs in 31 T20Is, which included two centuries, at an average of 46.56. His consistent performances, which regularly featured a jaw-dropping array of aggressive shots, earned him the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award.

“I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters. With his 360-degree repertoire, I’d say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it’s like he is announcing himself,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

“He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind.”

Yadav is currently playing for India in their ongoing four-Test series against Australia. He made his Test debut in the first Test in Nagpur and scored eight runs in the one innings he batted. Despite this, India won the match easily by an innings and 132 runs.

Azam, meanwhile, is getting ready to lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in exchange for the Pakistan duo of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi will begin their campaign against the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

