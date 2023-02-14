Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Senior Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management under former chairman Ramiz Raja, saying they made him feel like he never achieved anything in the sport.

The 37-year-old felt as if he and the others who were on the receiving end of such treatment were cast in a negative light, making them seem as if they were good for nothing.

Ramiz has since been replaced by Najam Sethi as PCB chairman, which occurred when Shehbaz Sharif became Prime Minister.

“That made us feel as if we’ve some loorhay langhray (good for nothing) players who have never achieved anything in the game,” Wahab told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab will now feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after having a solid Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign with the Khulna Tigers.

In the seven matches he played, he snapped up 13 wickets, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

In PSL 8, Wahab will represent the Peshawar Zalmi, who start their tournament with a match against the Karachi Kings on February 14.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will leave Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the dust, Danish Kaneria on exciting attacking batsman everyone is talking about

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 185 ( 11.36 % ) Karachi Kings 225 ( 13.81 % ) Lahore Qalandars 487 ( 29.9 % ) Multan Sultans 181 ( 11.11 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 365 ( 22.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 186 ( 11.42 % )

Like this: Like Loading...