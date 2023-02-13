Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz believes fellow left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir could come out of retirement and play international cricket again.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has since featured in numerous domestic T20 tournaments.

However, with the 30-year-old having shown his support for Najam Sethi becoming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Wahab feels that there is a possibility he could start playing for the national team in the near future.

“We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again,” the 37-year-old, who was recently named Punjab Sports Minister, told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was once considered to be a prodigy as he burst onto the international scene and caused havoc whenever he had the ball in his hand.

But, his career came crashing down in 2010 when he was indicted in a spot-fixing scandal along with former captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

He was the only one of the trio that managed to play for Pakistan again after the incident, but he ultimately walked away from representing the men in green over two years ago.

Most recently, he played for the Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.28 and an economy rate of 6.13.

As for Wahab, he claimed 13 wickets in seven matches for the Khulna Tigers, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

Amir will now represent the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Wahab will play for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Kings will start PSL 8 with a clash against the Zalmi on February 14 in Karachi.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

