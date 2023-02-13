Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said he initially had “apprehensions” about former India captain Sourav Ganguly when he first spoke to him.

He admitted that they didn’t talk a lot and all their conversations were limited to “hello, hi and nothing more”.

Explaining why this was the case, Saqlain admitted that he didn’t feel like talking or interacting with Ganguly.

“I had my apprehensions about Sourav Ganguly before I first spoke to him. There are some people with whom you don’t feel like talking or interacting. He was India’s captain and a legend without doubt. However, whenever we met, it was always ‘hello’, ‘hi’ and nothing more,” the legendary spinner told Sportskeeda as quoted by NDTV.

