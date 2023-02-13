Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he and captain Babar Azam “often blindly trust each other”.

The 30-year-old noted that he has so much faith in his 28-year-old teammate that he will do whatever Azam tells him to.

The duo have been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers and have formed a lethal opening partnership in T20Is, where both of them have regularly led the men in green to victory.

“We have so much belief in each other that we often blindly trust each other. If he says that ‘Rizi, you have to hit’, then I do,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Rizwan and Azam will now play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former captaining the Multan Sultans and the latter leading the Peshawar Zalmi.

Azam was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 8 in return for Pakistan big-hitting duo Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Sultans will be in action on opening night as they will face the Lahore Qalandars on February 13.

As for the Zalmi, they will take on the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

