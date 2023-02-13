Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted that pace bowler Naseem Shah benefitted from left-arm seamers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir withdrawing from the tour of Australia in 2019.

He noted that with the senior duo pulling out of the series, it opened the door for Naseem to make his international debut.

From there, the 145 kph speedster went from strength to strength and is now a main member of the pace attack in all three formats.

“His opportunity came when (Mohammad) Amir and Wahab (Riaz) pulled out just before the Australia tour,” Waqar, one of Pakistan’s most successful fast bowlers, said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In the recent series against New Zealand, Naseem took four wickets in one Test at an average of 28.50.

He followed that up with eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

The talented quick will now play for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 13.

The Gladiators’ first match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

