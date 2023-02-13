Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said Haris Rauf bowls nowhere near as quick as Shoaib Akhtar did.

Rauf has been clocked bowling over 150 kph in the past, but Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

In fact, Salman pointed out that even in the last match of his career, the Rawalpindi Express was still hitting speeds close to 160 kph.

Since the time Akhtar played, he admitted he hasn’t seen any bowler bowl as quick as the 47-year-old did.

“In Akhtar’s last match in his career, he had clocked 159.8 kph. Here, Haris is still young and I don’t remember anyone, let alone him, bowl that quick,” Salman said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by NDTV.

Rauf is now playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will be aiming to have a strong season in order to help his side retain their title.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

