Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Peshawar Zalmi speedster Wahab Riaz said the Pakistan pace quartet of Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jnr may have new competition in the form of left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

Wahab believes that Amir could be on his way back to playing international cricket again after announcing his retirement in December 2020.

With a few spots available in Pakistan’s pace attack, the 37-year-old pointed out that if Amir does decide to return, the competition will heat up.

“Bowlers like Hasan (Ali), (Shahnawaz) Dahani, Naseem (Shah), (Mohammad) Wasim are fighting for it. Amir may come back, too,” he told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab, who was recently named Punjab Sports Minister, will now play for the Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem will represent the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 8, while Hasan and Wasim Jnr will be in action for Islamabad United. As for Dahani and Amir, they will play for the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 85 ( 9.56 % ) Karachi Kings 121 ( 13.61 % ) Lahore Qalandars 286 ( 32.17 % ) Multan Sultans 111 ( 12.49 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 184 ( 20.7 % ) Quetta Gladiators 102 ( 11.47 % )

