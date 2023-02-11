Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “proved his selection right” in the recent two-Test series against New Zealand.

Prior to this, Mohammad Rizwan had been the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats, while Sarfaraz regularly watched on from the sidelines.

Having been given his chance to return to Test cricket, Sarfaraz made the most of it as he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Even though the Test series ended a 0-0 draw, Afridi applauded the 35-year-old for his outstanding performance in pressure situations against the Black Caps.

“Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure,” he said on Twitter.

Next up for Sarfaraz will be captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ first match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

