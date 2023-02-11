Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler Wahab Riaz is confident that Mickey Arthur “would have no issues selecting me” if he were named Pakistan’s team director.

Knowing how much importance Arthur gives to fitness levels, Wahab has vowed to adhere to them in order to give himself a chance of playing for his country again.

The 37-year-old last represented the men in green back in December 2020.

“Mickey is very strict about fitness standards and if I pass them, he would have no issues selecting me for Pakistan,” he told Samaa News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab had been playing for the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he picked up 13 wickets in seven matches, which included two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.90.

The veteran left-arm quick’s next assignment will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Zalmi’s opening game in PSL 8 will be against the Karachi Kings on February 14.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

