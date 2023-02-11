Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has thrown his full support behind captain Babar Azam, saying he will not lose the leadership role.

There had been speculation that Azam could be replaced as captain in one or more formats following the national team’s dismal home season.

Pakistan were beaten 3-0 in their Test series against England, while the two Tests they played against New Zealand ended as draws. As for the three-match ODI series that followed, the men in green lost 2-1.

Despite these disappointing results, Sethi reiterated that Azam will continue captaining Pakistan going forward.

“Babar Azam isn’t going anywhere; he will remain our captain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

He was traded to the team from the Karachi Kings in return for the Pakistan big-hitting duo of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi will start their PSL 8 campaign with a clash against the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

