Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has called India rising star Arshdeep a “basic bowler” who lacks a trademark delivery.

Arshdeep has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom and has been playing for the men in blue more regularly as of late.

So far, the 24-year-old has taken 41 wickets in the 26 T20Is he has played at an average of 17.78.

He hasn’t been as successful in ODIs as he has gone wicketless in his three games to date.

“He’s a basic bowler. In T20s, you either need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball, or you should have pace. Or, you should be tall enough and have good yorkers. You need to have a trademark,” Aaqib told Paktv.tv as quoted by NDTV.

Aaqib will now be focused on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he will be coaching the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament.

The defending champions will be in action on the opening night of PSL 8 as they will face the Multan Sultans on February 13.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

