Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris was only selected in the national team because ex-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja wanted him picked.

Haris got the opportunity to feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup and impressed a lot of people with his power-hitting skills.

The 21-year-old smashed 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also made eight runs in the final against England.

Despite showing a lot of promise in the ICC event, Ajmal felt that he didn’t deserve to be selected in the squad.

“Mohammad Haris is selected because he is Ramiz Raja’s choice, he is his favourite,” the 45-year-old, who is Islamabad United’s assistant coach, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, which starts on February 13.

The Zalmi’s first match will be against the Karachi Kings on February 14.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

