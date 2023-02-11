Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar said fellow pace icon Waqar Younis was his “greatest inspiration” and was grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from the reverse swing specialist.

Waqar is one of the greatest speedsters Pakistan ever produced and he formed arguably the most formidable pace partnership with Wasim Akram.

In his illustrious career, the former Pakistan head coach and bowling coach picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“My greatest inspiration was obviously Waqar Younis. I used to learn a lot from him,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

The men in green drew the Test series 0-0 and lost the ODI series 2-1.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will now take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

