Legendary batsman Javed Miandad believes Babar Azam is the right man to captain Pakistan going forward.

Azam currently leads the team in all three formats, but rumours had started swirling around that he could potentially be stripped of the captaincy in one or more formats following the men in green’s disappointing home season.

Despite a 3-0 Test series loss to England, drawing 0-0 in a two-Test series against New Zealand and losing 2-1 to the Black Caps in a three-match ODI series, Miandad still feels the 28-year-old is the best candidate to captain the national team.

“Babar Azam should remain captain of Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now be in charge of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being traded to the franchise from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi will kick off their tournament with a battle against the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in four Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

