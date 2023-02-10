Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his fantastic performances in Test cricket throughout 2022.

Last year, the 28-year-old amassed 1,184 runs in nine Test matches, which included four centuries, at an average of 69.64.

He recently scored 226 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Moody lauded Azam for his breathtaking knocks and said it was a privilege to watch him in action.

“What a player Babar Azam. Incredible 2022 in Test cricket, privilege to watch!” the well-known cricket coach and commentator said on Twitter.

Azam’s next assignment will be captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 13.

He was sent to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in return for Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali and all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi’s first match will be against the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

