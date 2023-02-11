Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said Naseem Shah possesses incredible skill with the new ball and is a natural talent.

The 19-year-old fast bowler has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and has become a crucial member of the Pakistan bowling attack.

He initially only used to be picked for Test matches, but after being given the chance to show what he could do in white-ball cricket, he stole the spotlight with multiple strong performances and has retained his place since.

Having impressed time and time again, Tait said everyone has seen what kind of skill Naseem has.

“I think you’ve all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball,” the former Australia speedster, who is one of the few cricketers to have bowled at 160 kph, was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem recently represented Pakistan in their series against New Zealand.

He took four wickets in the one Test he played at an average of 28.50.

After that, he picked up eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

Naseem will now play for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ opening match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

