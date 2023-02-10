Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed recalled how he advised Ramiz Raja to resign as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

When the new government in the country came into power, led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Aaqib knew Ramiz’s days were numbered.

As a result, he urged the ex-Pakistan captain to quit as PCB chairman. However, Aaqib pointed out that Ramiz decided not to listen to him.

Ramiz was subsequently replaced by Najam Sethi, who is now in charge of the PCB.

“I advised Ramiz Raja to resign from his position and let the newly appointed government bring the new Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but he didn’t listen to me,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Ramiz Raja himself should have resigned after Imran Khan’s government ended.”

He will now coach the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), who start their campaign on the opening night as they will take on the Multan Sultans on February 13.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

