Pakistan left-arm seamer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has called out Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade, telling him to open the batting for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi wants the opportunity to bowl to Wade again after the big-hitting Australian smashed him for three sixes in a row in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. After winning that match, Australia went on to triumph in the final and were crowned champions.

With the chance to get revenge in PSL 8, Afridi is eager to get the opportunity to go up against Wade again.

“I suggest Karachi Kings to send Matthew Wade as opener,” he was quoted as saying by journalist Farid Khan on Twitter.

For Afridi, PSL 8 will mark his comeback to competitive cricket as he has been out of action for a few months with a knee injury he sustained in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Qalandars, who are the reigning PSL champions, will be in action on opening night as they will face the Multan Sultans on February 13.

They will face the Kings on February 19 and March 12.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

