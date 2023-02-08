Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja has accused Najam Sethi of having no interest in Pakistan cricket and only wanting authority as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 60-year-old used to be PCB chairman until he was removed from his post and replaced by Sethi.

Upset over being ousted from his position, the former Pakistan captain says Sethi’s priorities are not right.

“He has no interest in Pakistan Cricket. He only wants authority in PCB,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: “There is raw talent in Pakistan”, former England captain Nasser Hussain knows this for a fact

Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! No! Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! 294 ( 63.5 % ) No! 169 ( 36.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...