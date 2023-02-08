Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said there is no denying the fact that there is so much “raw talent in Pakistan”.

The country is full of incredible cricketers who are making their name known at all levels.

Hussain pointed out that Pakistan have produced so many legendary players in the past and believes they can continue doing so if they identify the right talents and help develop them so that they are able to shine at the international level.

“There is raw talent in Pakistan and there is no doubt about it. You look at the greats Pakistan has produced in the past. You just need to identify and nurture them to play at the Test level,” he told Cricwick.

One of the best pathways to identifying great prospects is through the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

