Former interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi has shown his support for fast bowler Hasan Ali, saying he has performed well despite not being in the team for a while prior to the one Test he played in the recent series against New Zealand.

Hasan had been out of the team due to his poor form with the ball and was regularly playing domestic cricket in a bid to regain his spot.

The 28-year-old was finally rewarded with an opportunity in the second Test against New Zealand, where he was only able to take one wicket in the second innings.

Even though he failed to have much of an impact in his Test comeback, Afridi wants Hasan to continue being backed as he has shown just how useful of an asset he can be in the past.

“[Hasan Ali was] not in the team. But I know he has performed well for Pakistan,” the former Pakistan captain said on Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Hasan will now represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will kick off their campaign in PSL 8 against the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

