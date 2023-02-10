Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has asked why the selectors are hesitant to let fast bowler Hasan Ali play regularly.

This comes after Hasan only featured in one of the two Tests Pakistan played against New Zealand recently.

Ajmal feels that Hasan should have been selected for the first Test, especially considering how much the other seamers struggled to take wickets.

Mir Hamza and Mohammad Wasim Jnr made up the pace attack, but both don’t have a lot of experience playing Test cricket. This is where Hasan would have come in handy, Ajmal feels, as he is a senior player who has previously dominated in the longest format.

In the first Test, which ended as a draw, Hamza went wicketless, while Wasim Jnr only took one wicket.

“All bowlers couldn’t take a wicket. As I said before, Hasan Ali should’ve played the first Test as he has experience in 17-18 Tests. I don’t know, but it’s the decision of the new management and selection committee,” Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s assistant coach, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will now play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will start their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

