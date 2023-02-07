Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has recalled how his successor Najam Sethi “attacked PCB headquarters” in such a way that is was “like an FIA raid”.

He noted that his removal occurred so quickly that he was not even able to take his personal belongings from his office.

“Najam Sethi attacked PCB headquarters in such a manner that I was unable to take my baggage from my office. They attacked PCB like an FIA raid,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The move to fire the former Pakistan captain as PCB chairman came shortly after Shehbaz Sharif became Prime Minister.

It should be noted that Sethi previously served as PCB chairman from August 2017 to August 2018.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed sends special message to family and fans after breathtaking Test comeback

Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! No! Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! 293 ( 63.56 % ) No! 168 ( 36.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...