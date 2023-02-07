Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has sent a special message to his family and all the fans who have constantly supported him following his triumphant Test return.

Sarfaraz replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman for the two-Test series against New Zealand and impressed everyone with his performance.

The 35-year-old former captain accumulated 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Even though the series ended as a 0-0 draw, Sarfaraz was thankful to have got the chance to play Test cricket again and also expressed his gratitude to everyone who had faith in him.

I was wondering whether I will get my 50th Test or not. My focus has always been to give my best, just play cricket and on my performance. I have always said that when I started playing cricket, I had the privilege of having great mentors whose guidance and support have always been helpful for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“I would also like to thank my family and fans for keeping faith in me.”

Sarfaraz will now lead the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ first match in PSL 8 will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

