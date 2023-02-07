Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi firmly believes that left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza deserves to be in the Pakistan team.

Hamza recently featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which marked his Test comeback after playing his debut match in October 2018.

While he only took one wicket at an average of 197, Afridi noted that the selectors need to persist with the 30-year-old as he has done well in domestic cricket over the last couple of years.

In the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Hamza claimed 16 wickets in four matches for Sindh at an average of 24.

As for the Pakistan Cup, which is the domestic 50-over tournament, he finished with five wickets in five games for Sindh at an average of 19.60.

“Hamza has performed really well in the past couple of years and he deserves to be in the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hamza will now play for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Kings will begin their campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 14.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

