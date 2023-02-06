Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former interim Pakistan chief selector, has called on the team management to start backing pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani properly.

Afridi feels that the 24-year-old hasn’t been treated fairly as he has been around the team for quite some time, but only made occasional appearances.

So far, Dahani has played two ODIs and 11 T20Is in his international career, with his last match coming in October 2022.

Knowing just how good of a prospect the youngster is, Afridi believes it is imperative that Dahani be nurtured and allowed to continue developing by playing matches more regularly.

“He needs to be backed by the team management,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Dahani was selected for the Test and ODI series against New Zealand recently, but watched all the matches from the sidelines as he didn’t get into the playing XI at all.

The two-Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Dahani will now play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will kick off PSL 8 by playing against the Lahore Qalandars on opening night.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

