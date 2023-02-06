Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are absolutely “world-class players”.

The duo have played so many match-winning knocks for Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

This has elevated their status as being among the best of the best cricketers in the world.

“Babar and Rizwan are world-class players,” Gul was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Azam was in superb form in the recent two-Test series as he amassed 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He followed that up with 149 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

Rizwan, meanwhile, was included in the playing XI in both matches as former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was picked ahead of him.

Having been handed a career lifeline, Sarfaraz grasped it with both hands and put one a show to remember as he accumulated 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Rizwan did return for the ODI series, where he made 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.

He will now captain the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Azam will lead the Peshawar Zalmi and Sarfaraz will be in charge of the Quetta Gladiators.

The Sultans will begin their campaign on the opening night of PSL 8 as they will face the Lahore Qalandars on February 13.

The Zalmi will be in action on February 14 as they take on the Karachi Kings, while the Gladiators’ first match will be against the Sultans on February 15.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

