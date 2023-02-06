Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said middle order batsman Saud Shakeel and spinner Mohammad Nawaz “cannot be praised enough”.

Shakeel has enjoyed a strong start to his Test career, while Nawaz is now a regular face for Pakistan in all three formats.

In the three-Test series against England, Shakeel scored 346 runs, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 57.66.

He then made 234 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 117.

As for Nawaz, he took one wicket in one Test against England at an average of 88 and didn’t feature in the Test series against New Zealand.

However, he did play in the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps and picked up six wickets at an average of 21.50.

With both players having cemented their places in the side for the foreseeable future, Saqlain admitted that they have surpassed expectations with their strong performances.

“Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz cannot be praised enough,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shakeel and Nawaz will now play for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators will kick off their campaign against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi tells team management to start backing 24-year-old Pakistan rising star

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 79 ( 10.23 % ) Karachi Kings 108 ( 13.99 % ) Lahore Qalandars 227 ( 29.4 % ) Multan Sultans 103 ( 13.34 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 158 ( 20.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 97 ( 12.56 % )

Like this: Like Loading...