Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has singled out Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for praise, saying he has done “wonderfully well” for the national team.

Rizwan recently represented the men in green in their home series against New Zealand, which consisted of two Tests and three ODIs.

The 30-year-old watched the Test series from the sidelines as Sarfaraz, who captains the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was given the opportunity to be the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

The former Pakistan captain didn’t waste it at all as he scored 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Despite his brilliant effort with the bat, the Test series ended as a 0-0 draw.

Rizwan, however, did play in all three ODIs and did exceptionally well, amassing 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.

However, his performances went in vain as the men in green lost the series 2-1.

Nonetheless, Omar lauded Rizwan, who leads the Multan Sultans in the PSL, for being one of the most consistent run-scorers for Pakistan over the last couple of years.

“I think Rizwan has done wonderfully well for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi gives two reasons why Pakistan must start picking Shahnawaz Dahani more

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48423 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301864 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8702 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 37 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13986 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3060 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2843 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2564 ( 0.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3452 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2407 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...