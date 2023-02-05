Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi has provided two reasons why speedster Shahnawaz Dahani should start being picked more.

He firstly pointed out the energy Dahani bowls with and how it is infectious and spreads amongst the other team members.

Secondly, he noted that the 24-year-old is a fan favourite and can use the backing he gets from the crowd to hype himself up and put up strong performances.

“Dahani is energetic and pulls the crowd,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Even though Dahani has been around the Pakistan team, his opportunities to play have been limited as he has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is so far.

In the recent home series against New Zealand, he didn’t get the chance to play a single match despite being in both the Test and ODI squads.

With Afridi having recently been in charge of the selection committee, it remains to be seen if he starts advocating for Dahani to get more game time in the near future.

Dahani will now play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will play in the opening match as they will face the Lahore Qalandars, who beat them in the final of PSL 7.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

