Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said there is still room for improvement in relation to his batting.

This comes after he scored 335 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

The series marked his Test return and even though he was firing on all cylinders while at the crease, the 35-year-old feels that he can still get better.

“I had been working with my coaches including Shahid Aslam and I keep talking to Mohamad Yousuf…I will keep on working on my batting and improve it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Having enjoyed a successful Test comeback, Sarfaraz will be full of confidence heading into the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Quetta Gladiators.

The Gladiators’ first match in PSL 8 will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah, explains why he doesn’t belong in the Test team

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 60 ( 10.6 % ) Karachi Kings 86 ( 15.19 % ) Lahore Qalandars 181 ( 31.98 % ) Multan Sultans 53 ( 9.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 113 ( 19.96 % ) Quetta Gladiators 73 ( 12.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...