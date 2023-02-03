Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has advised spinner Abrar Ahmed to “keep evolving” and never be satisfied with where he is right now.

This comes after the 24-year-old enjoyed a dream start to his international career as he took 17 wickets in two Tests against England at an average of 27.17.

He then proceeded to claim 11 wickets in two Test matches against New Zealand at an average of 43.63.

Even though he has enjoyed a lot of success with the ball thus far, Saqlain wants Abrar to keep adding more variations to his arsenal as opposition teams will now be aware of what he can do and which types of deliveries he tends to bowl.

“I must say that he must not settle down with this; he must bring more [varieties] as the cricketing world will soon start working on him, so you need to keep evolving,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Abrar will now play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will begin their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16 in Karachi.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Still room for improvement, Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed thinks he can become an even better batsman

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 60 ( 10.6 % ) Karachi Kings 86 ( 15.19 % ) Lahore Qalandars 181 ( 31.98 % ) Multan Sultans 53 ( 9.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 113 ( 19.96 % ) Quetta Gladiators 73 ( 12.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...