Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has blasted pace bowler Naseem Shah, saying he is not “fit enough to play Test cricket”.

Many people may find Afridi’s attack surprising, especially considering how well Naseem has been bowling as of late.

In the three-Test series against England, he took five wickets in the one Test he played.

He also featured in one Test against New Zealand and finished with four wickets to his name.

Despite the 19-year-old faring a lot better than the other fast bowlers in both series, Afridi has called on Naseem to start upping his game and improving his fitness.

“I don’t think Naseem Shah is fit enough to play Test cricket. How can we take 20 wickets with this bowling lineup?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem will now represent the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ first match in PSL 8 will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Brings a wealth of experience, Shoaib Malik hopes to see Pakistan player continue getting picked

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 60 ( 10.6 % ) Karachi Kings 86 ( 15.19 % ) Lahore Qalandars 181 ( 31.98 % ) Multan Sultans 53 ( 9.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 113 ( 19.96 % ) Quetta Gladiators 73 ( 12.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...