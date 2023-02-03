Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed brings a wealth of experience to the national team and should be picked consistently in Test cricket.

This comes after Sarfaraz was picked ahead of Mohammad Rizwan for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which marked his return to the longest format for the first time since January 2019.

The 35-year-old made the most of the opportunity he got as he scored 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Given how long Sarfaraz has been playing cricket and the fact that he used to captain Pakistan, Malik knew he would do well if he were given the chance to prove his worth.

“Sarfaraz will bring much experience,” he said on Twitter.

Following his outstanding performance in the two Tests against New Zealand, Sarfaraz will now lead the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As for Malik, he will represent the Karachi Kings after being traded to them with Haider Ali from the Peshawar Zalmi in return for Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ first match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

The Kings, meanwhile, will kick off their campaign against the Zalmi on February 14 in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill and Omair Bin Yousuf

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar and Tabraiz Shamsi

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

